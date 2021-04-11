From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Suspected Fulani herdsmen, yesterday, abducted Rev. Fr. Marcel Izu Onyeocha of the Mother Theresa Golgotha Catholic Church, World bank, Owerri, the Imo State capital, while he was returning to Owerri from Enugu.

The catholic cleric, who is also a lecturer at the Imo state University, was reportedly abducted at Ihube community, Okigwe, along Okigwe – Enugu Highway.

The driver of the Catholic cleric, Bissong Isa Atugu, said at about 7:45 pm, the Nissan Xterra SUV in which they were traveling developed a fault at Ihube community in Okigwe local of Imo state.

He further narrated that as they stopped to check the vehicle, a group suspected to be Fulani herdsmen suddenly emerged from the bush and attacked him with a machete and inflicted injuries on him, and immediately abducted the priest and disappeared.

Similarly, Rev. Okudili Okonkwo and his family members were kidnapped by gunmen around Arondizogu axis of Okigwe, on Saturday.

His wife and son, who were later released by kidnappers, said that they were on their way back from a wedding when the heavily armed men ambushed them around Arondizogu axis of Okigwe council area of Imo state.

While Rev. Okonkwo and other members of his family were still held captive by their abductors, their abductors have demanded N30 million ransom for their release.

When contacted, the Imo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Olando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident and said investigation is ongoing on the matter, as well as several other kidnap cases recorded in the state.