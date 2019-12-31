Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Rev. Fr. Charles Okeke of Emmanuel the Saviour Catholic Church, Asaba, Delta State, has decried the high rate of broken homes as a result of divorce.

Fr. Okeke urged families to rise to their responsibilities in order to stem the tide, describing the marriage institution as the most celebrated across the globe.

The cleric spoke while delivering a sermon during the family thanksgiving of Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah.

He admonished all families to always preserve their marriage from unhealthy challenges that could lead to breakups.

Okeke noted that all the values that could make every marriage sustainable must be consistently encouraged.

He said love and companionship were the major ingredients of marriage and not procreation, adding that inclusiveness and sense of belonging should guide all marriages.

The cleric admonished couples to seek the grace of God for reproduction of children that would add value to society.

He underscored the importance of acceptability, attention, respect and appreciation from husband, wife and children, and warned parents to desist from instigating their children against either of them.

The priest also called on families to bring up their children in the fear of God, stressing that though temptations were inevitable, they should strive to tackle them with all sense of determination and purposefulness.