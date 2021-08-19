Spiritual Director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Obimma Emmanuel, popularly known as Fr. Ebube Muonso, has said that he did not endorse any candidate for the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

Making the clarification on the rumour making the rounds that he endorsed a particular candidate for the said election during a prayer meeting at the adoration ground, the fiery priest said that the Holy Spirit and the electorate usually determine who wins any election.

He said: “The church is a place where people come to worship God, and as a priest and father, I accommodate everybody. All the politicians and businessmen and women coming to the adoration ground for prayers are my children.

“It is not good to conclude that any politician coming to the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry is coming for endorsement. Actually, certain politicians are devoted members of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry; and they follow all our programmes.

“Candidate of one of the notable political parties, for instance, has been a regular worshiper at the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry. He started the recently concluded 90-day prayer programme with us, even before his party’s primary was held. He was also with us when we closed the programme. He has been following the programme of the ministry, both online and offline; but that does not mean the ministry or Ebube Muonso has endorsed anybody.

“The Holy Ghost has revealed the winner of the coming election; but I’ve not mentioned anybody’s name. This is why I told some of them to stop spending their money contesting. I am not a soothsayer; I am a priest of the Most High God with the gift of prophecy and vision. None of my prophecies has gone out without being fulfilled.”

He advised politicians in the state to stop spending hundreds of millions of naira in courts whereas majority of the youths still roamed the streets without jobs.