From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A Catholic Priest whose name was given as Rev. Fr. Valentine Oluchukwu Ezeagu, was yesterday kidnapped by gunmen in Imo State.

This is even as a woman and his son kidnapped last week in Aba have been freed.

Ezeagu, a priest at Sons of Mary Mother of Mercy (SMMM), Umuahia, Abia State, according Rev Fr Goodluck Ajaero, Secretary General of the SMMM, Umuahia, was traveling to his village, Igboukwu in Aguata Local Government of Anambra State for the burial of his father meant for Thursday when he was kidnapped.

The priest was said to be traveling in a Toyota Corolla car with Registration Number Lagos: JJJ 664 BM, when on getting to a bad spot at Umulolo, Arondizuogu, four gunmen jumped out from the bush.

His abductors were said to have forced the priest inside the booth of his car and sped off to an unknown destination.

Meanwhile, the woman identified as Mrs. Chinagorom Frank and her son, whose name could not immediately be ascertained have regained their freedom.

Mrs. Frank and her seven-months-old son were last week kidnapped by gunmen operating on a motorbike at Ozata in Etiti Asa community in Ukwa West Local Area of the state, after an attempt to kidnap her husband, Mr. Chinagorom Frank, failed.

It was gathered that the hoodlums demanded N10 million ransom but later released the victims after collecting N400, 000.