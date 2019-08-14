Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Irked by the deplorable condition of roads in most communities in Aguata local government of Anambra State, the priest in charge of St Joseph Catholic Church, Achina, Rev. Fr. Vincent Nwokoye, has led residents of the area to a protest to draw government’s attention.

Lamenting the poor state of the roads, the cleric warned that if nothing urgent was done, the area would be eaten up by erosion which was badly threatening it.

He said Achina, Onneh, Agbudu, Umuomaku, Ogboji and Enugwu-Umuonyia communities were on the verge of being pulled down, called for the immediate intervention of both the Federal and state governments to save the church and the community from imminent danger.

He said: “The erosion is so much that it is gradually encroaching into the church’s property, including the primary school and the parsonage. Attendance to church services has also reduced drastically following the impassable condition of the road.”

Also speaking, Mr. Otitochi Okeke, described the two roads connecting the communities as strategic for the evacuation of agricultural produce and appealed to the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, to save the people of the area from the threat to their lives and property.

He said: “The Achina-Onneh-Agbudu-Ogboji road which was awarded by your administration in 2014 is in a very deplorable state, with gullies developing at various points.

“Also, the Ezira-Umuomaku-Enugwu-Umuonyia-Achina road which you flagged off in 2015 is in dire need of attention as no work is ongoing at the site.”