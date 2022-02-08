By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos has asked Rev Fr James Anelu, the Priest-in-Charge of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Enu-owa, Ikorodu, to proceed on indefinite leave for reportedly prohibiting parishioners from singing songs in Igbo language during service.

In a disclaimer issued on Monday and seen by Daily Sun, the Archbishop of Lagos Diocese, Alfred Martins, said Rev Fr Anelu made some unacceptable comments about Igbo songs being sung in the Church and that the remarks do not represent the Catholic Church’s position on the common brotherhood of people of all tribes and religions.

“It has been brought to our notice that Rev Fr James Anelu, the Priest-in-Charge of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Enu-owa, Ikorodu, made some completely unacceptable comments about Igbo songs being sung in the Church and unsavoury remarks that do not represent the Catholic Church’s position on the common brotherhood of people of all tribes and religions.

“For this reason, he has been asked to proceed on an indefinite leave of absence to give an opportunity for a thorough investigation of all the matters relating to his ministry in the parish. The leave of absence takes effect from Tuesday, February 8, 2022, till further notice.

“We, therefore, call all Catholic faithful to hold on to the faith and continue in our worship of God as one big family, united in love and not separated by language, culture or race,” Archbishop Martins said.

During a recent service in his Ikorodu parish, Rev Fr Anelu allegedly banned songs in the Igbo language from being sung in the church, saying the Igbo cannot keep dominating other people even in his church.

He reportedly cited the case of the Benin Diocese where he said Igbo dominate to the point where a Bishop from the South East was put in charge. He allegedly said that the spirit of God in any place recognises only languages indigenous to that geographical area.