By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Spiritual Director of Canaanland Adoration Ministries, Rev Fr Magnus (SDV) Magnus Ebere, has appealed to Nigerians to do more in assisting those affected by the flood nationwide.

Speaking to journalists, Rev Fr. Ebere who is also of the Society of Divine Vocations (SDV), said it is time for Nigerians to jettison all differences and join the government and other organisations to help families hit by the flood.

“There is no gift that is too small for a man in need. Let us not wait for so much when the little we can do will go a long way.

“Those with extra houses and rooms can offer accommodation to some of the victims, thus reducing the pressure on the makeshift camps where many of them are currently residing,” he said.

Recall that the number of people affected by widespread flooding across Nigeria had risen to over 3.2 million, with over 600 fatalities. Where over 1.4 million people were displaced. Thirty-four of the country’s 36 states had been affected.

Also, Over 569,000 hectares of farmland have been destroyed due to the damages from the floods, ahead of the October harvest season this may aggravate more alarming food insecurity.

The International Federation of the Red Cross/Red Crescent (IFRC) had already issued a Floods Emergency Appeal of CHF 13 million (US $13 million) to provide clean water, emergency shelter and cash to half a million people in several states.

Access remains a challenge in some affected areas and some isolated communities could only be reached by boat, delaying the response.

The priest, however, said that more is needed to be done in the area of health assistance to victims especially, women and children of affected families.

He urged medical associations nationwide to continue to visit areas that are affected, treating those already with certain ailments as a direct result of infections arising from their living conditions.

“Having been to some areas in Imo state that were affected by these floods, in assessment the devastation witnessed is appalling.

“It will dissolve the hardest hearts to behold what victims of these floods are going through.

“As a Ministry whose interest is the well-being of humanity, in the next few days, our plans is to revisit the affected flood victims, and take relief materials to as many as we can, but this can not be enough.

“Yes, even if our compassion will go a long way, there is a need for all Nigerians to be intentional in changing our value system and make sacrificial efforts towards one another, especially in times like this,” he said.

He went further to appeal to NGOs and the international community.

In his assurance, he gave his word that the Canaanland Adoration Ministries Worldwide would do its best to ensure that many of the flood victims were reached, with what it had raised to ameliorate their plights.