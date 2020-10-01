Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The kidnapped Resident Priest of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Issele-Azagba in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, Rev. Fr. Jude Onyebadi has been released after three days in the custody of his hostage takers.

He was kidnapped on Saturday by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen at his farm on Issele-Uku/Issele-Mkpetime road.

Three of his farm workers who were also whisked into the bush with him, were released immediately.

Community sources confirmed the release of the cleric to our correspondent on Wednesday.

The source disclosed that Fr. Onyebadi was freed by his abductors around 7:30pm on Tuesday.

“He was released on Tuesday evening and was immediately rushed to the hospital in Asaba for treatment,” the source said.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the release of the priest in Asaba.

Our correspondent learnt that it was the second time in two years that the priest was being kidnapped.

Meanwhile, two persons, Sunday Audu and Maduoogo Okafor were reportedly kidnapped shortly after the cleric was freed.

Community source told our correspondent that the incident occurred at Onicha-Olona-Issele-Mkpitime road.

Communiy sources said while the kidnappers were fleeing with Maduoogo, Sunday was snatched in front of his house close to the road.