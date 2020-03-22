Tony John, Port Harcourt

A Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Cyprain Kooro slumped and died while conducting church service, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday.

The incident occurred at St. Helen’s Catholic Church Ogbogoro, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Sources said when the incident occurred, the priest was immediately rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), where he was confirmed dead.

Information about the reverend father’s untimely death was sketchy. It could not be ascertained the cause of the slump, or if he had any health challenges.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident caused confusion and left the church members devastated.