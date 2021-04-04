Rev. Fr. Lawrence Soja-Anyembugu, Parish Priest in charge of St John’s Catholic Church, Awe, Nasarawa state, says he sponsored the weddings of 146 couples from 2018 to 2021.

Soja-Anyembugu, said this on Sunday at the marriage matrimony of 10 couples he sponspored , who were church leaders in Awe Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

” When I was the Parish Priest in charge of St Slyvester Catholic Church New Nyanya, Karu on Feb. 3, 2018, I sponsored the weddings of 53 couples in the Church.

” In commemoration of my 10th priestly anniversary in St Patrick Catholic Church, Akwanga on Feb. 17, 2018, I sponsored another 83 couple’s wedding.

” Today, I have also decided to sponsor the mass wedding of 10 couples who wanted their marriages blessed in the Church.

“This bring the total to 146 couples from 2018 to 2021. This is to enable them get the sacrament of holy matrimony and will enable them to get more blessings and God’s favour,” he said.

Soja-Anyembugu urged the newly wedded couples to live peacefully for the growth of their family and overall development of the society.

He called on Christian faithful and other Nigerians to use the Easter period to pray for the unity, peace and development of the country.

The man of God also urged Christians and other Nigerians to live a life worth of emulation by shunning negative acts at all times in order to inherit the kingdom of God and for development to thrive.

The parish priest assured of his continued determination to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged and other Nigerians.

Mr Noel Dawan, spokesperson for the couples, appreciated the man of God for the gesture and prayed God to bless him abundantly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured cutting of wedding cake by the Parish priest. ( NAN)