Rev. Fr. Kizito Fogos, the Parish Priest of Church of Assumption Chongo’Pyeng, Jos, has advised Christians to be united in Christ.

Fogos gave the advice in his sermon on Sunday in Jos, adding that God is universal and He exists for all.

The priest, who decried the sharp division that exists among Christians in Nigeria, said such practices was evil and the rationale for the myriad of challenges the Christians were currently facing

“Our God is a universal God; He is for everybody.

“It is unfortunate that Christians are not united. Some Churches look down on others, some denomination feels they are holier than others.

“This division is one of the reasons for the numerous challenges we face today as Christians, because God is not happy.

“The Church should be united; it is only in unity that we can surmount our problems.

“We should be one, because it is same faith, same baptism,” he said.

Fogos further advised Christians to love and care for others, particularly the less privileged ones in the society.

He also called on the strong in Church to defend and support the weak ones in order to increase the growth of their faith in Christ. (NAN)