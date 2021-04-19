The Parish Priest of the Holy Family Catholic Church, Ologo in Enugu State, Rev. Fr. Christian Oji, has urged mothers to ensure good upbringing of their children and wards.

He said when they have good morals and values, the society would be devoid of crime.

Oji said this in Enugu, yesterday, during his homily to mark 2021 Catholic Mothering Sunday.

Mothering Sunday is a day set aside by churches to celebrate and honour for their contributions for well-being of humanity.

Many churches celebrated their Mothering Sunday three weeks ago while Catholics are celebrating theirs today.

According to him, the society would have been a better place to live if some mothers had played their roles in bringing up their children and wards.

“Who give birth to kidnappers, armed robbers, prostitutes, is it not mothers? Many of them don’t even care how their children made their money, they seem to celebrate corrupt practices than good deeds and this is the bane of development in the society today.”

The Reverend, however, condemned the way most women treat their maids and urged them to use the occasion of the Mothering Sunday to see their maids as their own children.

“As true Christians, we are supposed to love one another. Stop segregating your children from your maids or other children and if you buy cloth of N5,000 for your children, buy at least, N2,000 worth for your maids. I know that many of them are bad servants but we must treat them with love, care and without any form of discrimination,” he said.

Oji urged mothers to inculcate good manners as well as those moral and cultural values the society was known for in their children ad wards.

He, therefore, described mothers as the light of the family and nation, adding that ‘If there is no mother, there will not be a nation”.

“I want to specially congratulate you mothers today for your great work in the family and nation in general.

“I know that many of you are suffering today for one reason or the other but I want you to place your trust and hope in God. Always stand for the truth, shun evil and God will bless you,” Oji said.