Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Following the escalation of communal clashes in parts of Taraba State with attendant loss of hundreds of lives and destruction to property worth billions of naira, the National Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA) in Taraba, yesterday, blamed the state government for being complacent in addressing the crisis.

Chairman of NCDPA, Rev Fr. Ephraim Sani, at a press briefing at the Pastoral Centre in Jalingo, yesterday, decried the crisis in the state, especially as it had led to the loss of hundreds of lives, including those of priests.

“Human life has become so cheap that it takes no second thought to be wasted. Even the rules of engagement in wars are no longer observed. Innocent children and defenceless women have become primary targets of murderous acts. In truth, we believe that not much has been done and there is a feeling of abandonment of common people by the government,” he said.

Sani said it was important for Governor Darius Ishaku, with support from the Federal Government to invest more time and resources in the security of the state.

He also called on the governor to visit affected areas in a show of solidarity and to emphasis government’s dislike for the crisis.

He regretted that the crisis had not only affected social and religious life of the people, but had also put a halt to farming activities in the state, which is the main stay of the people.

“Bandits, militias are never beyond the military prowess of our security apparatus to contain. Leaders should be non-partisan bearing in mind that they are elected to serve the good of all. Security personnel should demonstrate genuine sincerity of heart and purpose, accompanied by a patriotic spirit of commitment which upholds the common good of everyone above sectional or vested interests,” he said.