Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Rising from their 3-day annual general meeting in Kaduna, Catholic priests from the 36 states of the federation and Abuja have decried the persistent widespread insecurity and corruption across the country.

They lamented that the situation has led to loss of lives due to kidnapping, armed robbery and banditry in all parts of the country.

This was part of the Communiqué issued after their 32nd Annual General Meeting, which held at the Catholic Social Centre in Kaduna, Kaduna State between June 18 and 20,2019. The AGM had as its theme: ‘The Imperative of Good Governance for a Secure and Prosperous Nation.’

The clerics noted that security and good governance are collective responsibility of all Nigerians, adding that “a secure mind assures us of good governance, and good governance assures us of a healthier state.”

They called for more security consciousness, among Nigerians, adding that security is holistic and transcends mere military presence across the Nigeria.

The communiqué’ which was signed by Rev. Fr. Francis Ikhianosime, who is the National President of the Nigeria Catholic Diocesan Priests’ Association was made available to journalists on Friday.

It reads in part: “Given the emergence of a new phase of governance in our country, the fruits of good governance continue to be the yearnings of all the citizens of Nigeria and beyond. Nigeria is our country. We do not have any other. She basically cries for justice which is anchored on the dignity of the human person. She also yearns for an improved educational structure. She is derailed by poverty and insecurity.

“The soul of good governance is effective leadership which, no doubt is, an off shoot of a good educational system. But it is sad to note that the doors to productivity through education have been attacked, thus the poverty of the mind and insecurity have found a place at the heart of the governing system of our country. The agricultural and transport structures are equally on the brink of collapse, to mention but a few.

“Prosperity, security and good governance beget growth, thus making the populace more productive. It enhances wealth – inner wealth, physical wealth, family and social wealth, carrier wealth and economic wealth, adventure and impact wealth.”