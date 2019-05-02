Service in Catholic churches across Sri Lanka will be cancelled for the second consecutive week on Sunday due to the prevailing security situation, the Catholic Archbishop’s House said on Thursday.

Media Spokesperson for Archbishop Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, Rev. Fr. Edmund Tillekeratne, told Xinhua that the Archbishop had decided to cancel all Sunday services for the second week, requesting people to pray at home.

He said that the decision was taken amid the latest security concerns in Sri Lanka.

Church services have come to a halt since the terror attacks on Easter Sunday, which targeted churches and luxury hotels, killing over 250 people and injuring over 500.

“Security has remained beefed up across the country since the attacks on April 21, with additional security deployed outside places of worship due to threats of fresh attacks,’’ the police said.

(Xinhua/NAN)