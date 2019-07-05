Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Barring any last minute changes, a Catholic boys’ school, Cor Mariae Boys’ College, Abuja, will commence its academic activities in September 2019.

The school will be owned and managed by the Catholic Women Organisation of Nigeria (CWON), with focus on academic excellence with good moral upbringing.

CWON National President, Cecilia Okolo, who disclosed the information at a press conference in Abuja, on Friday, said the level of moral and academic decadence in Nigeria is alarming, hence the need the intervention of the church.

She said that Nigerian society was far better decades ago, when schools were established and managed by churches. She suggested that schools be returned to the missionaries so that they can inculcate morals and values in future generations.

She said that specific interventions have been designed for the benefit of the students, parents and school. “The school will also partner parents for education of students.

“We shall establish an advisory system whereby trained advisors basically follow up on a child’s formation, morally, spiritually, academically and otherwise.”