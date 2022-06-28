From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

No fewer than 315 livestock were rustled away from a popular farm center, Sarkin Gobir Adiya Farms located in the outskirts of Sokoto, the state capital by unknown persons suspected to be armed cattle rustlers.

The founder of the farm, Alhaji Abdullahi S. Adiya while taking police personnel round the crime scene said about 135 cows and 180 rams including some bulls were rustled by the criminals.

He said the incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday where the cows and rams rustled were those reserved for Eid-el-kabir festive period.

“About 180 rams, 135 cows and bulls are currently missing from our farm. However, our security guards were able to trace their route and discovered a few numbers of cows- about 17 of them, two bulls and eight rams that were abandoned in the bush.

“This is one of its kind since the establishment of this farm forty years ago. We have lost millions of naira and nobody will compensate us.”

Adiya wondered why rustlers’ invasion into the farm that shared a perimeter fence with a federal airport in the state.

“The amazing thing is that the location of the farm is not far from the city and also shares a perimeter fence with the Sultan Abubakar III international airport.”

He called on the Federal Government to look inwardly into the insecurity situation in the state in a bid to find a lasting solution.

“We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to step up on the issue of security. We are losing both human lives and livelihoods. The federal government must show commitment in this regard.”