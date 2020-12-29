Ahead of the 2021 volleyball competitions, the Africa Volleyball Federation (CAVB) has listed Abuja, Nigeria as the host of U18 Girls Championship, the event is slated for January 29th to 7th February.

The federation released the calendar on Monday afternoon, the 2021 calendar has ten tournaments that CAVB hopes to stage, with many that were supposed to happen in 2020 either postponed or cancelled.

The first tournament on the calendar is the African Nations Championship Junior-Women (U20), which is supposed to be hosted in Kampala, Uganda.

However, the dates on when the tournament will be hosted are yet to be confirmed.

The African Nations Championship Youth -Boys (U19) and African Nations Championship Junior Men (U21) will take place in February in Tunisia and Egypt respectively.

The Women’s and Men’s Club Championships will come in March but the dates and hosts are yet to be determined.