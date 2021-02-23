The head coach of Nigeria U18 Volleyball Team, Elishama Elam says his team for the upcoming 2021 U18 Girls African Nations Volleyball Championship is ready.

Elam disclosed this shortly after announcing the final 14 list of players to represent the country at the championship billed to happen from March 1 to 9, 2021 in Abuja.

Elam assured that the team will pick the maximum points during the group stages and will not underrate any opponents at the tournament.

“I am very confident of my team for the U18 championship. I know the capabilities of the players and I am optimistic they will not disappoint:, Elam told www.aclsports.com from Abuja.

“Each match will be taken as it comes as we do not want to underrate any team in order not to suffer any upset. All that we need to do is to keep up our game. Our major aim is to surpass the fourth position we placed at the last championship in Kenya.

“We have released the list of players who are ready to give their all and do Nigeria proud any day, any time. We are quietly confident and will take it one match at a time.