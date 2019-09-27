The management of Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) yesterday commended the Chairman of Caverton Offshore Support Group, Mr Remi Makanjuola for donating a multi-million naira Molecular Biology Laboratory to the medical institute.

Acting provost of the college, Prof. Anthonia Ogbera, who gave the commendation during the unveiling of the facility, said LASUCOM had joined the leagues of medical colleges with global diagnosis facilities in Africa through the donation.

Said she: “We’re grateful to Mr Makanjuola for this donation. This is a befitting 20th anniversary for us. Because we run regular tests, a new laboratory is like raising the bar. Having molecular genetics laboratory is something we have long desired, but it is capital intensive.”

Ogbera said the facility would help in the diagnosis of diseases such as sickle cell disorder, pre-natal diagnosis, cervical screening, basic diagnosis and a lot of others.

Wife of the donor, Mrs Yoyin Makanjuola said the family was pleased that it was contributing to the family through its humanitarian efforts.

“It is our token to humanity and the society at large. We donated an edifice to the Lagos State University and to Summit University in Offa. We have been silently involved in other humanitarian gestures, and today, we are contributing to the health sector in Lagos State. We hope that the laboratory will be a reference point among all the colleges of medicine in Lagos, South-West and Nigeria,” she added.

Associate Professor of Haematology, Dr. Akinbami Akinsegun extolled the virtue of the Makanjuola’s family, describing the institute as among the best medical schools with global facilities. “We assure you that we would make good use of the equipment as we believe that it would speed up our health care services. It would also broaden the scope of knowledge of both doctors and students. We are grateful for the equipment and the donation behind the equipment.,” he said.

The college secretary, Mr Olugbenga Oyebanjo said the college, which is currently marking its 20th anniversary, said most of the facilities were built or procured by the Lagos State Government as well as philanthropists by Makanjuola.

“We have a vision which is to become the leading college of medicine in Africa. And if we must attain that, it means that we cannot depend solely on government support alone. We need the kind of support that the Makanjuola family has just given us because government cannot give us everything.

We are happy because the vision of the founding fathers is for LASUCOM to become a medical institution of international standard. And this can only be achieved by putting the right equipment in place. We are deeply appreciative and we promise to put the equipment into good use,” Oyebanjo stated.