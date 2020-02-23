Caverton Helicopter on Sunday lost an engine and was forced to land in Escravos, Warri.

The aircraft with registration number 5N-BVM and type bell 412 EP, which was flying from Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO), around the Niger Delta region to Meren field, located in Lagos, offshore Nigeria when it lost one engine and was diverted to Escravos to land

No fatalities were reported but the airline says it reviewing the occurrence and we will take a position shortly.