Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has insisted that the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike did not have to know about the Caverton helicopter’s flight into the state, stating that the two pilots were on national assignment.

The two pilots were arrested for lockdown violation in Rivers State.

Recalled that the Rivers State governor, had in an Executive Order signed on March 19 suspended flights to the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Air Force Base and Bonny Airstrip beginning Thursday, March 26.

He had also declared Caverton Helicopters Persona Non Grata, and ordered the closure of the airline’s offices for endangering the lives of Rivers people by its suspicious operations.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, responding to question on the situation, said the governor ought not to be informed of the helicopter’s movement.

He reiterated his earlier remark that the role by police commissioner, Mustapha Dandaura, and the Commander of the Air Force Base in Port Harcourt in the arrest of the pilots was an exhibition of ignorance and lack of competence.

He said: “The issue of coronavirus is a matter of life and death and so it cannot be politicised.

“In Chapter 2, Section 14 of the Constitution of Nigeria, states the primary purpose of governance to ensure security of life and property. That was why the task force on COVID-19 was established by Mr. President. So it involves the lives of 200 million of us and it takes precedence in this case.

“On the question about the pilots, the pilots were carrying out national assignment because in the speech of the SGF, who is the chairman of the task force and the presidential address, exempted oil and gas from the lockdown or shutdown in national interest.

“Caverton Helicopters pilots were flying into the military base on national assignment. Of course, I may not be learned but I am lettered and I understand if any… but in this case there is no conflict between a federal and a state law. I will not argue law on this platform in this case because it is unnecessary; as I said, I am lettered not learned.

“So whether His Excellency, the governor or Rivers State ought to know if the exempted Caverton flight will be landing in a military base in Port Harcourt belonging to the Nigerian Airforce, he does not need to know.

“Secondly, regarding the pilots, they will soon be released, secured and there will not be any conviction hanging on their necks.

“Arising on the constitutional provision and the powers of Mr. President and the seriousness of this task force and the danger of COVID-19, and the way we operate civil aviation including military aviation, that was why I said the Air Force officer acted ignorantly when the chopper landed on his property to have called the governor and the federal police who made the arrest within the premises of the military and prosecuted …also acted ignorantly. And I also said he exhibited incompetence.

“So, this matter should not be over flogged. The Federal Government is a very serious; it is there for the 200,000 million people of Nigeria whether you are from Rivers or Cross River, Kano or Kaduna, regardless.”