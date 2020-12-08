By Damiete Braide

Director General, Centre for Black African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC), Mrs. Olubunmi Ayobami Amao, has urged Africans and those in the Diaspora to rise up against the twin evil of racism and racial inequality in order to foster peace, unity, progress and development in the continent and the world at large.

She spoke during the CBAAC 2020 International Conference with the theme: ‘Racism, Racial Inequality and the Struggles of the Global African for Survival in the 21st century’, which held via Zoom Conference at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos.

She said the theme of the conference was informed by the recent upsurge in the cases of racism and racial inequality across the globe, especially against the people of African descent.

She said: “Racism is a denial of human dignity because it directly impacts on the full enjoyment of an individual’s human rights, and in particular the right to equality. Racism and racial inequality are pervasive actions that manifest in the form of hate, abuse and violence.

“The recent Black Lives Matter campaign across the world sprang up and gained momentum as result of the ill treatment being meted against black people, which often times result in the unfortunate loss of lives.”

Amao further stated that CBAAC as a pan-African cultural organization is lending her voice against the vices of racism and racial inequality against Black people across the world. As a matter of importance, the Centre would continue to collaborate with allied institutions to promote the interest of Black people all over the globe, she said, adding that “it is for this, and many other reasons that we have commenced discussions to collaborate with the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) on programmes that would effectively recognise and promote the dignity of the Blackman globally.”