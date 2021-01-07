The Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC), under the leadership of Director-General, Mrs. Oluwabunmi Ayobami Amoa, organised a workshop on ‘Cultural and Moral Sensitization of Youths against Drug Abuse, Cultism and Get-Rich-Quick Syndrome’ for youths in Oredo area of Edo State.

The event which was held last week at St. Paul Youth Centre, Benin City, Edo State had a large turnout of participants.

The programme was conceived to educate the youths in the obvious and contemporary issues of drug abuse, cultism and the quest to get rich either by hook or by crook. Drug abuse is a fundamental public health problem that aggravates economic crises that lead the youths into cultism, gangsterism and other vices with its huge unpleasant consequences. As such, the youths are expected to channel their youthful energies to productive ventures are rendered useless by the use of hard drugs.

In her welcome address, Mrs Oluwabunmi Ayobami Amao was represented by the Assistant Director, Research & Publications Department, CBAAC, Mr. Adesegun Dosumu expressed delight and thanked the youths for their large turnout.

He informed the audience that the centre thought it wise to organize the three-day workshop because the youths as future leaders do not start from tomorrow but today, and the essence of the event was for cultural and moral re-generation of the Nigerian youth. While expressing the centre’s revolve to organise an event of this magnitude to inculcate sound moral and cultural values that would make Nigerian youths better persons, he said that drug abuse, cultism and other cult-related activities would retard their progress in life.

“That morally upright youths are the ones who will become future leaders,” Mr. Dosumu explained, noting that the youths in Edo State were chosen to benefit from the workshop and thereafter encouraged them to see the event as a unique opportunity for attitudinal change and desist from bad company and embrace good and sound attitudes towards life.

Chairman of the House of Reoresentatives Committee on Culture & Tourism, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, who was represented at the three-day workshop, expressed appreciation to the director-general of CBAAC for bringing the sensitisation workshop to Oredo, Benin City. Ogbeide-Ihama, represented by Oduwa Igbinason, said that he was particularly elated by the theme of the workshop, ‘Cultural and Moral Sensitization of Youths Against Drug Abuse, Cultism and Get-Rich-Quick Syndrome,’ and large turnout of participants at the event. He informed the audience that the workshop was organized to shed light on the dangers of drug abuse, cultism and the quest of Nigerian youths to get rich at all cost by whichever way necessary.