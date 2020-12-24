The Director General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC), Mrs Oluwabunmi Ayobami Amao with in officials of the Centre paid a visit to the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) at Ibadan House, Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria last week.

In his welcome remarks, the President General of CCII, Mr Yemi Soladoye said that the Council members of the CCII were delighted by her visit and congratulated Mrs Ayobami Amao on her appointment as the Director-General of CBAAC.

He said he was proud of the DG and the feats she has attained. Chief Soladoye also expressed confidence in the DG to deliver on the holistic mandate of the Centre in view of her track record in the culture and tourism industry.

In her response, the DG commended Chief Soladoye for granting audience to the team and expressed joy in the good works that the CCII is doing for the association and the whole of Ibadan indigenes, especially in the areas of socio-economic development and the promotion of the culture of the people which also aligns with the mandate of the Centre.

She explained that CBAAC was set up after the Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC’77), hosted by Nigeria in 1977. She stated that the Centre was set up by the Federal Government to hold in trust all materials and the proceedings of the 59 Black and African Countries and Communities that participated in the Festival with the aim of preserving and promoting these materials and the culture of the Black and African people. The Director-General, Hon. Olubunmi Amao remarked that the purpose of the visit was to have a firsthand knowledge about the ongoing Ibadan Wall of Fame in Ibadan House being undertaken by the CCII led by the President General, to enable the Centre tap from their wealth of ideas on the project for the proposed (upgrade of the) CBAAC Hall of Fame which she is making plans for its realization.Chief Soladoye opined that the idea was a good one and assured the DG of his total support not only for the realization of the project, but also for the overall mandate of the Centre. He believed that the two Organizations share areas of common interest and it would be good if both would explore them for a mutually beneficial relationship.