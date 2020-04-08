The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has donated medical supplies to the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 as part of its contribution to effort to combat the pandemic in the country.

Director Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Willie Bassey, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said the items were presented to Mr. Boss Mustapha by Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama on behalf of the President of the CBCN, Most Rev. Augustine Akubeze.

Kaigama, who is the Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese of the Catholic Church appreciated the Federal Government for setting up the PTF to combat the COVID-19 pandemic saying the CBCN would not relent in its prayers for God’s intervention to combat the pandemic.

“Most Rev. Akubueze commends the PTF for various steps it has taken with its marshal plans to curtail further spread of the disease in the country,” Kaigama said.

He said the conference was donating the items for use by the PTF as solidarity as well as expression of goodwill and promised to cooperate with all decisions of government on COVID-19 so as to curtail the spread of the pandemic in the country.

Receiving the items, Mustahpa expressed appreciation to the catholic bishops for the gesture and described the gesture as not only timely, but necessary as it would assist medical practitioners in their efforts to bring the pandemic to a standstill. He said the items would assist state governments to check the spread of the COVID-19.

“We will continue to work with all faith-based organisations, civil society groups and all men of goodwill interested in helping out at this time of need,“ he said.

The SGF used the medium to appeal to Nigerians and faith-based groups to cooperate with government in its decisions on restriction of movement so as to halt the spread of the pandemic. The coronavirus does not respect religion, tribe, race or status and all hands must be on deck to curtail the spread of the pandemic in the country,” he said.