Wilson Okereke, Afikpo

Ebonyi State Government has warned that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) was not for those they called ‘political farmers’.

Chief of Staff, Government House, Chief Okechukwu Nwakpu, stated this at a sensitization organised by the apex bank in collaboration with NIRSAL in Abakaliki, for poultry, piggery and fishery farmers.

Nwakpu, who is facilitator of the Poultry Farmers’ Association Anchor Borrowers Value Chain Programme, explained that the event attracted by the state Governor, Chief David Umahi, was to prepare the farmers towards benefitting from the programme.

Nwakpu explained that the initiative was in line with the state government’s plan towards developing the agricultural sector especially as it concerns livestock production; stating that the campaign would be taken to all the 13 council areas where the farmers would be visited in their various localities. “We are not dealing with political farmers or those whose farms can only be found on the streets rather the real farmers as directed by the governor.

“On this note, we are charging all the farmers to go and wait for us because we shall visit them from house to house, to show really that they are into the business”, he said.

Special Assistant to the Governor on Industrial Cluster, Ebonyi Central zone and desk officer in-charge of Piggery Anchor Borrowers Programme, Chief Edwin Okah, said that the loan, when given, would reduce the high rate of unemployment in the society while assuring that the empowerment would not be politicalised for whatsoever reason. He further advised prospective beneficiaries not to use the money for marriage or burial so that the purpose of the programme would not be defeated, adding that the project management team would visit all the farms for investigation and assessment.