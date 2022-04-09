By Omodeele Adigun

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Friday in Lagos announced the appointment of Dr Lazarus Angbazo, a former Managing Director of GE Electric Nigeria as CEO of Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria {Infracorp), a catalyst to accelerate public-private solutions for Infrastructure renewal and development in the country.

He also named the AAA Consortium, Chapel Hill Denham, Africa Infrastructure Investment Managers here in Nigeria, and Sanlam Infraworks as assets managers to operate together with Infracorp to deliver infrastructure to the nation.

Emefiele went down memory lane to explain how InfraCorp came into being and its mandate at the InfraCorp Term Sheet Signing with independent Asset Managers.