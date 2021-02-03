The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the appointment of three Pre-Shipment Inspection Agents (PIAs) and two Monitoring and Evaluation Agents (MEAs) for non-oil exports.

The apex bank made the disclosure in a circular to all authorised dealers, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Nigeria Ports Authority and the general public.

The circular titled: “Appointment of Pre-Shipment Inspection Agents and Monitoring Evaluation Agents for non-oil exports,” was signed by the Director, Trade and Exchange Department, CBN, Dr Ozoemena Nnaji.

“This is to inform all authorised dealers, operators in the non-oil exports sector and the general public, that the Federal Government has effective from January 15, 2021, made the following appointments with respect to pre-shipment inspection operations in non-oil exports,” it stated.

It added that the pre-shipment inspection agents are Anglia International Services Limited – North West and North Central; Neroli Technologies Limited – South West and South South and Gojopal Nigeria Limited – South East and North East.

The appointed MEAs are Foops Integrated Services Limited – North East, North West, and North Central, and Ace Global Depository Nigeria Limited – South East, South West and South South.

He said the MEAs would perform the function of overseeing the PIAs in appointed zones, urging all authorised dealers and operators in the non-oil sector, and the general public to take note and ensure compliance.