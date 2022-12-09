From Fred Itua, Abuja

Youths from the South West who are members of the Oduduwa Youths Forum, have knocked the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajamiala, for presiding over the legislative House that moved against the new cash withdrawal limits recently introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and backed by President Mohammed Buhari.

The Oduduwa youths described the House of Representatives’ resolution as baseless and illegal and a personal interest driven agenda that should be ignored by the CBN.

Their position was made known by their leader, Ade Balogun in a press statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

He said: “As youths from the South West, we are disowning the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, over the unpopular resolution of the House of Representatives on the new cash limit under his leadership.

“The resolution is not only baseless but also illegal.

“Let Gbajabiamila and his allies in this infamous journey know that their resolution against cash withdrawal limit is an act of legislative rascality that can not stand.

“We urge loyalists of President Muhammadu Buhari in the House of Representatives not to waste time in moving against Gbajabiamila.

“They should impeach Gbajabiamila for undermining the present administration, which has already backed the cash withdrawal limit.”