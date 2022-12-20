From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, on Tuesday, failed to appear before the House of Representatives, for the second consecutive time, over the newly introduced cash withdrawal limit.

Emefiele, in a letter to the Clerk of the House, Danzaria Yahaya, said he was unable to appear before the lawmakers, as schedule, because of his official engagement outside the country.

The CBN boss, who was originally scheduled to appear before the House last Thursday, had said he could not appear before parliament, because he was away abroad with President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, who read Emefiele’s letter to the House, at Tuesday’s plenary, said the CBN boss should be invited to appear before the lawmakers on Thursday.