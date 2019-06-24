With the qualifying series of the 41st Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Tournament concluded, main action will commence today in Round of 64.

Though, the championship is being observed in men and women singles, men and women doubles and the wheelchair categories, the main focus is the men’s singles and women’s singles events, where the main attraction is the N.7 million star prize set aside for each category.

The defending champions, Sylvester Emmanuel and Sarah Adegoke expected to fight with their last breath if they must retain their title.

Players representative on the board of the Nigeria Tennis Federation, Abdulmumuni Babalola was threatening not to let go, as nothing will stop him from lifting the 2019 Central Bank Senior tennis trophy.

Other top stars also eyeing the mouth watering prize included, Clifford Enosoregbe, Christian Paul, Sunday Maku and Michael Michael, Henry Atseye, John Otu, Shehu Lawal and Sunday Igbinovia.

In the women’ singles, Charity Agugbom, Blessing Samuel, Aanu Aiyegbusi, Ronke Akingbade, Blessing Anuna, Margaret Oladunjoye and junior sensation, Oyinlomo Quadri would jostle for top prize.