The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has said that a Currency Museum established by it in 2009 had so far acquired 1,925 artefacts.

The bank’s Deputy Governor, Mr Folashodun Shonubi, disclosed this at the 10th anniversary of the currency museum of the bank in Abuja on Thursday.

The celebration, which coincided with 2019 International Museum Day, came with the theme: ‘Museums as cultural hubs, the future of tradition’.

Shonubi explained that the currency museum was established to enlighten and educate visitors on the evolution of money in the country. He said other reasons were to educate people on currency related issues, including proper handling of the naira, basic security features and detection of counterfeit banknotes.

Shonubi stated that one of the major achievements of the museum was the commissioning of three temporary exhibitions titled ‘Counterfeit Money; who pays?’

Others are ‘Non-interest banking in Nigeria’ and ‘The Naira, Our National Pride’.

He said the currency museum had carried out school enlightenment campaigns across the different geo-political zones in the country to create awareness on the cultural history.