Uche Usim, Abuja A total of 1,925 artifacts have been acquired by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to beautify its Currency Museum established in 2009.

The Deputy Governor of the apex bank, Mr Folashodun Shonubi, disclosed this at the 10th anniversary of the currency museum of the bank in Abuja on Thursday.

The celebration coincided with 2019 International Museum Day themed: ‘Museums as cultural hubs, the future of tradition’.

Shonubi explained that the currency museum was established to enlighten and educate visitors on the evolution of money in the country.

He said other reasons were to educate people on currency related issues, including proper handling of the naira, basic security features and detection of counterfeit banknotes.

Shonubi stated that one of the major achievements of the museum was the commissioning of three temporary exhibitions titled ‘Counterfeit Money; who pays?’

Others are ‘None interest banking in Nigeria’ and ‘The Naira, Our National Pride’.

He said the currency museum had carried out school enlightenment campaigns across the different geo-political zones in the country to create awareness on the cultural history.

“The currency museum maintains cordial relationship with local and international museums.

“As member of International Council of Museum, it behoves on the currency museum of CBN to celebrate the International Museum Day to raise awareness,” Shonubi said.

The Director, Currency Operation Department, Dr Priscilla Eleje, said the museum was established by the bank to create awareness on the history of currency in Nigeria.

Eleje noted that the department had been sensitising Nigerians on how to handle the country’s currency.