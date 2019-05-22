A civil society and anti-corruption organisation, the Citizens Watch Advocacy Initiative (CWAI) has dragged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele to the Abuja High Court.

The group is seeking interpretation of section 11(2) (c) of the Central Bank Act 2007 as amended and also asking the court to clarify if Emefiele is fit and a proper a person to be appointed or re-appointed as CBN governor, under the above sub-head.

In a statement signed by the Executive Secretary of CWAI, Omoba Kenneth Aigbegbele, and Head, Media Relations, Comrade James Okoronkwo, CWAI argued in its suit before the court, that the CBN governor must not remain in office and reasoned that the Senate, by the singular act of confirming Emefiele, for a second term, has failed Nigerians.

Thw non governmental organisation said this was done irrespective of the clarion call by Nigerians that justice must be done, due process and rule of law must be followed in order to get to the root of the alleged infractions..

ICWAI lamented that although it urged the senate to look at the vexed issue raised in the audio conversation by concerned Nigerians , it expresed disgust that the senate last Thursday hurriedly screened and confirmed the CBN governor ‘‘without due recourse to all the weighty allegations levied against his leadership of the apex bank.

“CWAI, therefore, vehemently opposes Emefiele’s re-appointment by the Federal Government, screening and subsequent confirmation as CBN governor by the senate, in all it’s entirety,” and insisted that justice must be seen to have been done.

The group continues: “CWAI is in court and is determined to see to it that the interpretation of Section 11(2)(c) of the CBN Act 2007 is thoroughly adhered to.

“This is because, as CWAI reasons, Nigeria belongs to all of us and we must do all we can to salvage it by growing our institutions, instead of persons.”

The organisation reiterated that it is not about the person but the institution and, for Nigerians to be great, “we must all sacrifice to make Nigeria work and this is one of such sacrifices that must be done to allow aspirations of Nigeria come to pass as we thank Nigerians for the encouragement as we await the ‘mother of all judicial processes.’”