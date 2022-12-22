From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN), Financial Stability, Aisha Ahmad, on Thursday, appeared before the House of Representatives over the new cash withdrawal limit introduced by the apex bank recently.

Ahmad, who stood in for the Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, said the policy is intended to encourage more people to come into the formal payment system.

The CBN in a letter to the House, on Wednesday,had stated that Ahmad will brief the parliament,on behalf of Emefiele, as the latter is currently out of the country and is attending to health issues.

Details later