By Omodele Adigun

Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited, led by financial expert Bismarck Rewane, has thrown its weight behind the proposed plan by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to introduce a digital currency, saying it will deepen financial inclusion in the country.

FDC, in a new report, explains that most central banks had indicated keen interests in developing their digital currencies in response to the threats and limitations of cryptocurrency, including poor regulation, price volatility and facilitating illicit financial transactions.

The report states: “Nigeria is set to follow the global trend as it plans to launch its digital currency by year end. Unlike crypto, digital currencies are regulated by central banks, thus giving them some level of control on the financial system.

“On a positive note, virtual currencies would facilitate smooth financial transactions and eliminate bottlenecks associated with the use of cash (mutilated notes, forgery, cash handling charges, shortages). It will also deepen financial inclusion and increase the velocity of circulation.”

FDC analysts, however, highlight rising concerns of distrust in the government and its policies, cyber security and inadequate digital infrastructure.

“All these could limit the launch and widespread use of the digital currency in the country,” it said.

According to the report, the drop in inflation rate in May for the second straight month contradicts market reality. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed last week that inflation rate fell to 17.93 per cent in May from 18.12 percent in April.

FDC said contrary to analyst expectations, the decline in consumer price inflation seemed to be more of a trend than a blip.

It said the headline inflation fell again in May primarily due to a fall in the food sub-index to 22.28 percent from 22.72 percent,- in April.