Renowned finance expert and Director of Statistics, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mohammed Tumala, has collected his nomination form at the All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat in Abuja, yesterday, to formally express his interest in the 2023 senatorial elections in Borno State.

Tumala, in a chat with newsmen after collecting his nomination form, said his returning to politics was informed by the need “for professionals to get involved in reversing the increasingly worrisome socio-economic hardships of the people in communities in the state through motivating the appropriate levels of ambition in youths and women, and build egos to help them find their purpose in life.”

The aspirant, who though commended efforts of Governor Babagana Zulum for investing in critical infrastructure and capacity building of the youths in recent years despite insecurity challenge in the state, stressed that there remained much work to be done.

