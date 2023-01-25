From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all banks in Imo State to henceforth dispense the new naira notes with their ATM machines.

Director Financial Policy and Regulator, of the bank,Chibuzo Efobi gave the directive after meeting with representatives of the banks and POS agents in Owerri on Wednesday.

He bemoaned the flagrant disobedience of the banks in issuing the new naira notes to their customers and instead making it available to those some individuals who abuse it in ceremonies.

Efobi noted that with the directive, the banks would be forced to comply to the rules of the apex bank.

Meanwhile, he has reiterated that the deadline for the swap of the old currency with the new one remains sacrosanct.