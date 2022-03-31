From Uche Usim, Abuja
Bank customers seeking to buy Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) are now to source via an electronic platform provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The platform, known as the Trade Monitoring System (www.tradesystem.gov.ng) replaces the former arrangement where travelers could walk into their banks and procure BTA upon tendering relevant travel documents.
A CBN source told Daily Sun that the new electronic platform will eliminate the abuse of the physical procedure, where travelers procured BTA and thereafter, cancelled their trips without returning the foreign currency they got from the banks”.
“Anyone that wants the BTA should go through the online platform. That’s the new order”, he said.
