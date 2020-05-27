THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is disbursing the N50 billion COVID-19 targeted

credit facility to support households and

small enterprises affected by the pandemic

through the Integrated National Association

of Microfinance Banks Unified IT Platform

(NAMBUIT) deployed by Inlaks for NIRSAL

Microfinance Bank.

The NIRSAL National MFB is an initiative of the CBN, in collaboration with other

stakeholders like the Bankers’ Committee,

Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System

for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), and the

Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST). The purpose of the bank is to complement the efforts

of the CBN towards addressing the needs of

Nigerians at the bottom of the pyramid and

deepen financial inclusion.

NAMBUIT is a unified information

technology vehicle built by Inlaks to service

MFBs on behalf of the CBN and NAMBs. It

aims to enhance financial access, inclusion

and sustainability of the microfinance institutions on value chain financing and ensure

the growth of the small and medium scale

enterprises. The NAMBUIT is enriched with

a sophisticated Loan module for the management of the total life cycle of the over 80,000

loans that will be disbursed for the scheme.

The NAMBUIT platform runs on

TemenosT24 Inclusive Banking Suite (IBS),

and implementation is being managed by

Inlaks, a system integrator in Sub-Saharan

Africa, in line with global best practices,

with support from the CBN.

According to Mr. Femi Adeoti, Inlaks’

managing director/CEO, African operations,

54 branches of NIRSAL MFB are currently

connected on the platform.

“NAMBUIT is software as a service

(SaaS) platform that reduces operational

costs as well as improves the bank’s ability

to provide necessary information to agencies

such as CBN and NDIC. The unified platform comprises a core banking system and

sub-systems for agent banking, non-interest

banking, and mobile payment among other

services.

“A core benefit of the NAMBUIT platform is the smooth on-boarding of the microfinance banks into the national payment

system lowering the operating costs of MFBs

significantly. This has been significant, especially in the context of developing economies, where many low-income households

and micro-enterprises do not have ready

access to financial services.”

The CBN’s N50bn targeted credit facility

is meant to support households and MSMEs

affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The intervention is financed from the Micro, Small

and Medium Enterprises Development

Fund. The amount is determined based on

the activity, cash flow and industry size of

the beneficiary, subject to a maximum of

N25m for SMEs. Households with verifiable

evidence of livelihood adversely impacted by

COVID-19 can access the loan to a maximum of N3m.