Steve Agbota

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in partnership with the Department of State Service (DSS) intercepted 1,207 bags of foreign rice from smugglers in Adamawa State.

The CBN branch controller in Yola, Mr. Jatau Saidu, yesterday said the synergy is to revamp Nigeria’s economy through agricultural diversification.

According to him, other contraband items seized include 10 jerry cans of groundnut oil, 58 bottles of energy drinks and 83 bags of sugar, in many operations conducted.

He hinted that the CBN is complimenting government efforts through intervention programs in various sectors of the economy especially agricultural sector.

He added: “We have recorded a great success of the anchor borrowers program, which ensure complete value chain in the state.

“The CBN anchor borrower program success in Adamawa has been encountering some challenges from smugglers in the state.

“Nigeria has stepped up from primary level of production to the secondary level of processing, so that we can improve the shelf life of most of our produce.

“That is why we have the anchor borrowers scheme, which ensure the complete value chain in the agricultural business. Unfortunately, these efforts that we are proud of, is being frustrated by some unscrupulous elements in our society.”

He bemoaned that the activities of smugglers are trying to hamper the successes so far achieved hence the new cooperation between the CBN and the DSS.

However, he urged individuals to desist from hiring private houses to store some of these products instead of the warehouse, adding that the DSS would soon distribute the impounded food items to the IDPs camps in the state.