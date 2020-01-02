John Adams, Minna

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is partnering the senator representing Niger East District, Sani Musa, to boost youth and women employment.

About N100 million has been set aside as revolving fund for the empowerment programme with no fewer than 100 youths and women slated as initial beneficiaries.

Senator Musa, at a press conference in Minna, said those selected would undergo an empowerment training for six and 12 weeks every forthright beginning from February.

He said empowerment tools and take off grants would be given to participants on completion of training.”Youth and the women are the engine room of development in any society”, Musa said.

The senator said petty traders, artisans and unskilled youths are captured under the scheme designed to reduce unemployment and underemployment in the senatorial zone.

He assured his constituents of good representation at the National Assembly.

Senator Musa also cleared the air on the social media bill saying Nigerians have painted him in a negative light, and that regulations is not denial of freedom of speech. He said the senate will not approve the death penalty in the social media bill, but regulate the service providers.