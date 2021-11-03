From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has flagged off its account opening week in Gombe, saying it is targeting about 25,000 unbanked rural women and youths in the state.

According to the Bank, the account opening drive is to ensure digital financial inclusion and to build on efforts to implement the framework for advancing women’s financial inclusion in Nigeria.

Speaking on Tuesday in Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area, Yusuf Yika, the Director of Development Finance Department, said the week-long activity would feature awareness and financial literacy.

He added it will also provide an opportunity for women and youth in communities across the state to uptake of financial products and services.

Yika, who was represented by the Gombe CBN Branch Manager, Shehu Goringo, noted that the account opening campaign and awareness would be held across five out of the 11 LGAs in Gombe.

‘The Financial Inclusion drive is an initiative of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and other stakeholders to improve access of unbanked Nigerians to financial services and this year, we are kicking it off this November as part of the international Financial Inclusion Week celebrated globally,’ he said.

‘Throughout this week, financial services providers will be available to help unbanked women and youths make informed decisions about product uptake including savings accounts, micro pensions, micro insurance, BVN registration and NIN registration amongst others,’ the Director said.

Speaking on behalf of his communities, the Emir of Deba, Alhaji Ahmed Usman, commended CBN for the assistance brought to his people, to be financially recognized and included.

While commending the stakeholders for the drive, the emir called on women and youth to take the opportunity provided, adding that ‘opening a bank account will help you conduct business transactions with your partners across the world.’

