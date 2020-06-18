Adewale Sanyaolu and Ayo Alonge

The Economic Growth Recovery Plan(EGRP) of the Federal Government may have got the desired boost as GBfoods, a culinary product manufacturing firm, in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kebbi State Government and the Emirate of Yauri have built a N20 billion tomato processing factory in Kebbi State.

Commenting on the project, the CEO of GBfoods Africa, Mr. Vicenç Bosch, commended the Federal Government for encouraging and supporting GBfoods to engage with CBN, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure the successful completion of the factory.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investments, Federal Ministry of Agriculture & Rural Development, Kebbi State Government and the Ngaski Local Government Authorities for their tremendous support towards the actualisation of the project.

Bosch added that its team of extension workers, consultants and agronomists are ensuring that the Nigerian farmers benefit from the technology transfer of best practices and know-how built through over 40 years of successful tomato operations in Italy and Spain.

Speaking during its commissioning, Mr Vincent Egbe, the Country Manager, GBfoods Nigeria, said: “The opening of this processing factory is a great milestone for us. It further demonstrates the company’s commitment towards helping Nigeria achieve its food security ambitions, in this case, of self-sufficiency in tomato concentrate production.

“We will continue to work with the Federal Government towards food security and local production and processing of fresh tomatoes. The company is dedicated to reducing pre and post-harvest losses, and also developing the value chain so as to improve revenue streams for tomato farmers. Over the past three years, in the three states of Kaduna, Katsina and Kebbi, where GBfoods has worked with smallholder out-growers to boost their incomes by providing seedlings, fertilizers, training, and irrigation pumps in order to reduce post-harvest losses, GBfoods also provided free plastic crates to farmers.”

He added that GBfoods is working with the Federal Government of Nigeria and the CBN to make Nigeria not only a shining example in food security, but also to become the food basket of Africa.

He especially thanked the Buhari administration, the Kebbi Governor, Governor Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele; and the Emir of Yauri, Dr Muhammad Zayyanu Abdullahi, for working tirelessly to create an enabling investment environment for GBfoods backwards integration project in tomatoes.

Additional land is expected in September 2020 to be cleared and prepared for the farming season of October 2021.