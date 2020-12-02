From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The 13th edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sponsored Senior Open Tennis Championship will on Saturday, hold at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

CBN Director, Corporate Communications Department, Osita Nwanisobi, who made the disclosure in Abuja during a media parley, said that bankrolling the tournament is part of its remarkable contributions to the development of sports in Nigeria.

“The 13th edition of the CBN-sponsored Golf Tournament will hold at the IBB International Golf and Country Club on Saturday, December 5, 2020. The management of the CBN is pleased that this tournament, otherwise known as “’CBN Governor’s Golf Cup”, has become an important feature in the Calendar of Events of this prestigious club of distinguished and eminent Nigerian and foreign nationals.

“Though the global sporting calendar for 2020 has been greatly disrupted due to the corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic, I am glad to note that it has not affected the scheduling of this year’s edition of the tournament.

“However, in organizing this tournament, we shall abide by the Sports Codes and Protocol approved by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) for the resumption of non-contact sports in Nigeria.

“As you are no doubt aware, the CBN has over the years made remarkable contributions to the development of sports in Nigeria through annual sponsorship of the following events:

“The CBN Junior Tennis Championship; The CBN Senior Open Tennis Championship; and The All Financial Institutions Football Competition.

Giving reasons for bankrolling the tournament, he said: “Our objective of sponsoring the CBN Governor’s Golf Cup, which began in 2007, is to create a relaxed and recreational atmosphere for distinguished personalities in government, the organized private sector, elder statesmen and members of the diplomatic corps, just to mention a few.

“The tournament also creates a platform for interaction, cultivation of friendship that promotes the physiological, mental and emotional well-being of players. Most importantly, it creates an opportunity to showcase latent talents and get feedback on our policies and initiatives,” he said.