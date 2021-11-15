From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Plateau State born golfer, Ezekiel Tiri, last weekend in Abuja, emerged champion in the one-day 2021 Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor’s Golf Cup with an overall best nett of 69.

Playing off handicap 18 and recording a gross score of 87, the joyous Tiri commended the Apex Bank for organising what

