From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Plateau State born golfer, Ezekiel Tiri, last weekend in Abuja, emerged champion in the one-day 2021 Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor’s Golf Cup with an overall best nett of 69.

Playing off handicap 18 and recording a gross score of 87, the joyous Tiri commended the Apex Bank for organising what he described the best Golf tournament since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trailing Tiri closely was J. Bello, who played off handicap 14 with a gross score of 87 to emerge the best nett of 73, just as O. A. Ajibade, playing off handicap 13 with a gross score of 89 and 76 nett, finished the second runners-up, while M. R. Danjaji playing off handicap 17 with a gross score of 95 and 78 nett, finished closely.

Speaking after the award ceremony at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Tiri said: “First, I thank God because my winning was by His grace. I have been playing for quite a while and actually started golfing in 2009 and currently playing off handicap 18.

“So I would say I am quite experienced in the game, but my success today was a mixture of my skills and a little bit of luck on my side,” an elated Tiri noted.