From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
Plateau State born golfer, Ezekiel Tiri, last weekend in Abuja, emerged champion in the one-day 2021 Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor’s Golf Cup with an overall best nett of 69.
Playing off handicap 18 and recording a gross score of 87, the joyous Tiri commended the Apex Bank for organising what he described the best Golf tournament since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trailing Tiri closely was J. Bello, who played off handicap 14 with a gross score of 87 to emerge the best nett of 73, just as O. A. Ajibade, playing off handicap 13 with a gross score of 89 and 76 nett, finished the second runners-up, while M. R. Danjaji playing off handicap 17 with a gross score of 95 and 78 nett, finished closely.
Speaking after the award ceremony at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Tiri said: “First, I thank God because my winning was by His grace. I have been playing for quite a while and actually started golfing in 2009 and currently playing off handicap 18.
“So I would say I am quite experienced in the game, but my success today was a mixture of my skills and a little bit of luck on my side,” an elated Tiri noted.
In his remarks to mark the closing ceremony, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, promised to continue with the sponsorship.
“It is a great pleasure to be in your midst again for the presentation ceremony and lunch to signify the end of the 2021 CBN Governor’s Golf Cup. This year’s edition marks the 14th year anniversary of the tournament organized in partnership with the IBB International Golf & Country Club, Abuja. Our sustained sponsorship of this tournament attests to years of successful working relationship with the club.
“From the first edition in 2007, the tournament has helped to strengthen the spirit of friendship and interaction among participants and organizers thereby creating an atmosphere of relaxation and recreation among golfers.
“This competition also provides the Bank an important feedback opportunity from golfers and elite members of the public on the policies and initiatives of the CBN with attention on how they impact on national economy and general growth of the nation.
“The Bank has shown consistency in its effort to promote the game of golf and other sports in the country. This gesture has had a remarkable impact on sportsmen in particular and the youth of our society in general, especially in this season of a global pandemic.
“However, it is important to state that the Bank has sustained its sponsorship of competitions in other sports such as the annual All Financial Institutions Football Competition, the CBN Senior Open Tennis Championship and the CBN Junior Tennis Tournament.
“The camaraderie and spirit of sportsmanship displayed by participants in the course of this tournament has indeed been satisfying. This underscores your tremendous love for the game.
“As we celebrate the winners and participants of this year’s competition, it is pertinent to acknowledge the IBB Golf and Country Club that worked tremendously to make this competition a success even under COVID-19 protocol,” he noted.
