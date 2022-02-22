From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has explained that its various intervention programmes were geared towards the diversification of the economy from oil.

The apex bank said Nigeria’s over-reliance on oil in a mono economy always placed the country on the edge especially when there is fluctuation in the prices of oil globally.

Governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele, made this known in Asaba during the opening of a two-day CBN Fair for stakeholders in Delta State.

Represented by the Director, Corporate Communications of CBN, Mr. Osita Nwanisoba, Emefiele explained that the bank has a mandate to grow the economy in a sustainable manner.

“What the CBN is doing is to diversify the economic base of this country. We are saying that there are so many and so much that we can do.

“We have agriculture, we have manufacturing. So, why can’t we deal with these things so that we will be able to produce what we eat and eat what we produce?

“These are sectors that will grow the economy, create jobs, ensure that there is export so that we will be able to moderate our exchange rate and earn even more foreign exchange,” he said.

According to him, the fair was aimed at sensitising citizens on the interventions of CBN for them particularly graduates to leverage on to become entrepreneurs.

Welcoming participants, the branch controller of CBN, Asaba, Godwin Okafor listed some of the interventions as Real Sector Financing and Interventions, Payment Systems Initiatives, Consumer Protection, Clean Naira Note Policy, Financial Inclusion, Consumer Rights, TIES, 100 for 100 among others.

In a remark, Delta State Commissioner for Agriculture, Julius Egbedi applauded the support of CBN through its various programmes in the state.

Egbedi who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Ben Agamah said that Delta farmers have benefited immensely from CBN schemes especially the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.

He called for continued partnership in creating more employment to the people of Delta State.