From Fred Itua, Abuja

The African Centre for Justice and Human Right, has expressed satisfaction with the way the intervention projects introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), have been impacting positively on the lives of Nigerians.

The Centre’s Deputy Head of Communication, Jasmine Akpeh, said they were aware that these interventions, under the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, have been boosting job creation in the country, thereby saving millions of Nigerians, especially youths, from unemployment.

She said they have also received testimonies from across the country on how some of the interventions have been lifting millions of others from poverty.

She said: “Some of these interventions that have been making lives more meaningful for teeming Nigerians include but are not limited to the Anchor Borrowers Programme, the creative financing initiatives, solar energy interventions, family house ownership scheme, the interventions to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, firms and individuals among others.

“We, therefore, urge the apex bank to sustain these pro-people initiatives. We also urge Nigerians to embrace these life-changing interventions since they were designed for our benefits.”